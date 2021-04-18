LETTER: Thanks to Sioux City Journal for editorial comparing Ray, Reynolds

I would like to express my gratitude for the editorial the Journal article on Sunday, April 11, praising Iowa's former Gov. Ray. I was proud to be an Iowan when Gov. Ray opened our state to the refugees from Southeast Asia.

I worked in an associated field of education for 40 years and saw the contributions of the immigrants. Our Northwest Iowa communities benefited from learning and respecting their culture and, in turn, stretching our comfort zone.

As immigrants from other parts of the world, such as Mexico, Central America, Africa made their way to Siouxland, I had the privilege of working with these families as well. Listening to the reasons why they came to America would break even the most hardened hearts. The vast majority want the same things every parent wants: a better life for their families, opportunities for education, and work.

I am deeply saddened by Gov. Reynolds statement last week in which she rejected "a federal request to accept unaccompanied migrant children crossing the U.S./Mexican border." She went on to say it was the "president's problem" to find them homes. This is just one more reason I don't want Gov. Reynolds representing us in the future. We have witnessed her handling of the COVID crisis, attempting to lessen gun control regulations, and now this situation. Thank you for making comparisons to Gov. Ray and our current governor, displaying sadly how differently she governs. - Julie Berens, Sioux City

