President Trump says that the person who passed on information about his disturbing phone call with the Ukrainian president was "like a spy" and should be prosecuted accordingly. In fact, whoever did this is the best kind of patriot, as it is the duty of all citizens to alert the public to possible abuses of power at all levels of government. We are a nation "of the people, by the people and for the people." This means that no one, including the president, can use his office to further his own interests, particularly when those actions threaten the security and integrity of our government.
Whether that was the case in this instance remains to be seen. But it appears that it could be which means that we need to thank this individual for doing the right thing. That’s what true patriotism is about. John Hubers, Orange City, Iowa