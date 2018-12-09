In 1946, George Kennan accurately told of efforts by the Soviet Union to “... undermine general political and strategic potential of major Western powers … to disrupt national self confidence … to increase social and industrial unrest, to stimulate all forms of disunity. ... Where suspicions exist they will be fanned; where not, ignited.”
Slowly over many decades these efforts have become more and more sophisticated and effective. Though the cold war seemed to end when the Soviet Union dissolved, the former Soviet Union KGB agent Vladimir Putin became the leader of Russia and the ongoing efforts to undermine Western democracies continued and intensified.
Kennan said these efforts are like “a malignant parasite which feeds on diseased tissue.” All of those polarizing issues that pit people against one another, all of the hot button issues used to “energize the base” and all of the angry rhetoric that demonizes and undermines our trust are the diseased tissue within our society being taken advantage of by those seeking to undermine our way of life.
The way to combat these efforts is to strengthen our society by living up to the best within us as citizens and as we govern. The healthier our society and the more honorable our government the harder it is to undermine our democracy and our way of life.
Our leaders need to believe in our society, our government and our institutions while showing how they can work effectively for the benefit of our society and the world. Polarization helps our enemies, not us. - Jerry Eaton, Sioux City