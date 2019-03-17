On Feb. 27, the city finally made an attempt to make a path through the snow on the west sidewalk on Hamilton Boulevard south of 36th Street and Perry Creek Elementary School. They didn't do very well. They actually made it worse by going on the street side around the light poles with a blade that was too wide to fit between the pole and the dirt bank. That caused a higher snow bank at the light poles and they never got to within four inches of the concrete surface. The snow had been on that rutted, impassable sidewalk for over a week.
My obvious point is that if the city can't clear its own sidewalks within 12 hours, how can the average citizen who goes to work at 6 or 7 in the morning for eight to 10 hours be expected to do it? No double standards. The city has to come up with a special system and equipment to get that job done quickly for the school kids' sake.
However, the problem doesn't end with warm spring weather. Last summer, there were dirt falls that blocked the sidewalk for over a week. I saw a mother with a baby stroller have to detour out to the curb to get around the dirt piles. After the piles were removed, there was one to two inches of dirt left on the sidewalk, which then turned to mud when it rained. The city has to do better. - Tom Anderson, Sioux City