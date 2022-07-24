LETTER: The Constitution and The Abortion Ruling

Although the “original intent” of specific sections of the Constitution are often debated, the general intent of the founding fathers is clearly expressed in the Constitution’s preamble: “We the people of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Sending abortion rules back to the states arguably violates most of the founding father’s intentions, as expressed in the preamble. Instead of a “more perfect union” and domestic tranquility we will have a hodge-podge of conflicting laws among the various states. Under current law in Texas, private citizens (bounty hunters) can sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion and receive a $10K reward if the suit is successful. General Welfare? Doctors must decide how close to death must a women be before they intervene, so as to avoid lawsuits. Since 10-20% of all pregnancies terminate in spontaneous miscarriages (Mayo Clinic), many frivolous lawsuits may result. Blessings of Liberty? Women are less free to make their own choices. In restrictive states the status of pregnant women will be essentially reduced to fetal incubators, under penalty of law, with no considerations given to family situations or best medical practices. John Thomas, Vermillion, S.D.