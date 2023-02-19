Most current Carbon Capture information states that CO2 will simply be stored deep underground. However, further information illustrates the financial potential and additional uses for CO2.

Obviously, when you spend billions to “capture” CO2, you must make a profit somewhere.

Curiously, Jake Ketzner, Summit’s VP of Governmental and Public Affairs, was Governor Reynolds’ chief of staff. Jeffrey Boeyink, a registered lobbyist for Summit, was the chief of staff and campaign manager for Iowa’s previous governor, Terry Branstad, (who now works as Chief Policy Advisor for Summit Carbon Solutions).

The three-person Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) will ultimately decide if the proposed carbon pipeline projects can operate in the state. Its members are appointed by the governor.

Two of the three-person Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) members were appointed by Governor Terry Branstad. One IUB member, Richard Lozier, was a lawyer for a lobbying group that urged support for Dakota Access.

The “capture” companies store it until technological advances are solidified...then create profitable fuels. Timothy Getty, Hinton, Iowa