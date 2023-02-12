The Journal's opinion piece last Sunday on book banning was both balanced and sensible. History should have taught us that book banning is not only the wrong thing to do but that it seldom works.

When "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" was banned by many libraries, Mark Twain penned thank you letters to those libraries because the banning had the effect of dramatically increasing sales of the book.

As the Journal's opinion piece deftly pointed out, the internet makes the banned material much more ubiquitous and accessible than it would have been but for the ban. John Polifka, Mapleton, Iowa