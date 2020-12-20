 Skip to main content
LETTER: The left uses unconstitutional phrase 'separation of church and state'
LETTER: The left uses unconstitutional phrase 'separation of church and state'

Letters to the Editor

The liberal left uses the unconstitutional phrase "separation of church and state" to try to outlaw any reference to Christmas and the birth of Christ in our public lives. Now they believe the government has the right to tell churches to close and not celebrate Christmas. Historically the separation phrase came about when a King of England declared himself head of the Church of England, as well a head of the government. It was thought that those two jobs should be done by two separate people. Our founding fathers felt freedom of religion was so important it is the first of the Bill of Rights. It says, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." -- Roger Wilson, Moville, Iowa

