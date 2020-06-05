LETTER: 'The pandemic is not over'
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

While watching local news coverage of the election results Tuesday night, two questions started nagging me: Did the recommendations for social distancing and wearing masks get lifted and I didn’t notice? Are those of us who are vulnerable out of the woods in this pandemic?

Video I saw of a watch party for one winning candidate showed many people shoulder to shoulder - the only mask visible was that of the reporter.

If our leaders do not respect the recommendations, how can they expect it of the general public? Wake up, Siouxland. The pandemic is not over. Cindy Wood, Sioux City

