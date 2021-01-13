LETTER: The president has invited violent sedition with lies

The president has invited violent sedition with lies. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst know this plain truth. They must now publicly inform their constituents whether you support Trump or our Republic, because it clearly cannot be both.

If they choose Trump, by supporting him or doing nothing at this critical juncture, they consciously endanger America and all of its citizens.

The only way they can possibly begin rehabilitating themselves, their party and our government is to honor your oath by helping to remove him from office immediately through resignation, impeachment and removal or the 25th Amendment. The alternative is to continue lying to their constituents and the rest of the world.

I hope our senators will choose honorably. The world is watching. - Kim Mathers, Sioux City

