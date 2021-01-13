 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: The president has invited violent sedition with lies
View Comments

LETTER: The president has invited violent sedition with lies

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

The president has invited violent sedition with lies. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst know this plain truth. They must now publicly inform their constituents whether you support Trump or our Republic, because it clearly cannot be both.

If they choose Trump, by supporting him or doing nothing at this critical juncture, they consciously endanger America and all of its citizens.

The only way they can possibly begin rehabilitating themselves, their party and our government is to honor your oath by helping to remove him from office immediately through resignation, impeachment and removal or the 25th Amendment. The alternative is to continue lying to their constituents and the rest of the world.

I hope our senators will choose honorably. The world is watching. - Kim Mathers, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News