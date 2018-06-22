In order to discourage someone from breaking the law, the consequences of breaking the law must always be severe. Who would have thought that a president who is actually getting things done would cause so much controversy to those who have been in favor of the same immigration laws for decades? When you build a United States-Mexico border wall and enforce our laws as a country and put American families first you will help find the solution to this issue.
Controversy stirs emotions and questions of American morality will always find their way to the top. The law still remains the law and facts must always be put before emotion. Morally, no person should want to see families get separated, period. Families are fleeing Mexico because it is not safe, and they are seeking asylum in the United States. When does the United States finally put enough pressure on Mexico to fix their own morality? Why is living in Mexico substandard to so many of their own people? The true problem isn't the United States finally enforcing their laws, the problem lies within Mexico and it must be solved.
The border wall will help put pressure on Mexico, and the United States will accept people and their families through a legal process, one in which people will get treated much more fairly than the country they are coming from.
The United States is the golden ticket everyone wishes to have, yet we can still raise our moral standards of law. - Jake Jungers, Sioux City