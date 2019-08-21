Congratulations to the South Dakota government in requiring the national motto to be displayed in all public schools. The people who founded our country realized we are all involved in a spiritual battle and to choose to trust in God, who wants to bless us, is the best choice. The other choice is to allow the dark side to guide us, but that side's goal is to steal, destroy and kill. I hope more states will follow South Dakota's lead to encourage their students to choose the best path. Over 3,000 years ago it was written "The respect of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom." Psalms 111:10. Roger Wilson, Moville, Iowa
