“I don’t think any of us, when we started, understood just how coordinated the disinformation and societal chaos campaign was. I think what probably will be shocking is how early it started. - much earlier than the parameters that people have put on the 2016 election," said Republican Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr.
Many in our society keep playing the polarization game that Russia has been exploiting so successfully and can’t recognize that Russia is the problem.
Many people see the other side in our polarized society as the problem, not Russia, even as every leader in the Trump administration's intelligence community stood together at the podium in the White House briefing room saying Russia was the problem and that they were seeking to undermine our democracy.
The Mueller investigation's focus is on Russian interference, not Donald Trump. We are led to believe it is about Donald Trump because he thinks everything is about him and therefore it is a witch hunt, not an investigation into what Russia has been doing and continues to do to sow chaos in our society.
The truth is if American people have been influenced by Russia’s ability to feed polarization and chaos in our society, that doesn’t mean they are traitors. If people in the Trump campaign were manipulated by Russians, that doesn’t mean they are traitors.
It means the Russians are the problem and we need to come together to defend our democracy and great nation against Russian attempts to undermine our unity. - Jerry Eaton, Sioux City