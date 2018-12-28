Who would think you would find the spirit of Christmas in a little thrift store, in a little town, in the middle of the USA? We had a gentleman and his wife stop in on Saturday to purchase clothes for their granddaughters. He gave me $25 to use for other people's purchases of clothing. When he was paying for his purchases, I went to give him his change, and he said, "No, keep it." I told him he'd already done enough, so he turned to the little girl behind him and handed her the money. At first, she refused to take it until her mom told her it was OK to accept it. The girl and her mom thanked the man, and he and his wife left.
Imagine the look on that mom's face when I told her the gentleman had paid for the clothing she was about to purchase. - Bev Gradert, Emerson, Nebraska