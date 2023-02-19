The Stockyards were a significant era in the history of Sioux City. No one will or can ever deny the role it played in the industrial like evolution of our city. In fact the beloved Sioux City Museum -- a great attraction -- showcases everything that was great about the past and more.

I encourage everyone to check out the museum multiple times per year. Now, welcome the year 2023 and welcome change. Sioux City is on track, if done correctly, to majorly welcome new visitors through youth sports, which turn into new businesses and new developments.

Responding to a recent article about the future demolition of the last Swift building in the remaining Stockyards, one can not get emotional about the history when you clearly have to do what is best for business now. There is always someone out there previously who didn't embrace change in their generation but future generations since have relied on the change for a better outcome. By demolishing an unsafe and red-tagged building, one is not destroying history. One is actually embracing it.

I will always be on the side of embracing the future, the evolution of Sioux City. Our collective future is brighter than ever if you let it unfold in a positive manner. It's always great to be passionate about what has been accomplished in the past because that has always led to today. The future is a collective group effort today. Make Sioux City great again! Jake Jungers, Sioux City