Why hasn't President Trump been arrested for involuntary manslaughter for the Jan. 6 deal, and he wants to run for president! What is this country coming to? Common sense tells me this is totally wrong, right? I have voted for Republicans, but not now. John Coates, Sioux City
LETTER: The Trump questions
