As a graduate of the University of Iowa in political science, I continue to find myself revising and adding to my lexicon. The word for the day is: petty. I am discouraged by the fact that it is more important to the Democrats to complain about anything and everything President Trump. Congressional Democrats have forgotten that their chief duty is to craft laws and policies which will benefit this great nation we call the United States of America. We only have one president at a time. I tolerated the worst president in American history, Barack Hussein Obama. I expect and demand that my liberal friends do the same with President Trump.
The gloves come out every four years and that is part of the system that the founders set up. Democrats, roll out some sane alternatives which have realistic cost estimates and let us vote them up or down. To expect anything else is illegitimate. These petty criticisms of one man have no place in politics or anywhere for that matter. Social media has irrefutably damaged our system of government. This is America and I still have the right of free speech.
For now, Democrats, put up or shut up. Be honest and let us know what is really on your collective minds. For both Republicans and Democrats, our collective goal should be to protect and defend this nation against all adversaries. This infighting damages the team we call the U.S.A. Brian Redshaw, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa