I don't normally write Letters to the Editor, but after driving home from Ponca on Saturday and looking at all the trash and plastic in farm fields, against fences and in the trees, I just couldn't hold back any longer.
This has been going on for far too long, between Outer Drive on the 75 bypass to Highway 20 to Ponca. It makes me very angry to see all the trash on the roads, etc. There is no excuse for this. We pay for the trash to be taken to the dump, and I understand that some will once in awhile blow out of the truck, but there is trash everywhere. These people should be fined and made to clean up these highways. No one should be taking trash to the dump that is not covered and if it does come out of the truck, the person responsible should be made to pick it up. I have been behind some of these trash trucks and they are filled so full that it is hanging out the back.
I can't believe our cities want to be represented this way. If I was a person coming through our cities, it would not leave a very good impression. We spend all this money to make our cities beautiful only to have trash in trees and on the ground. We are better than this. We need to start enforcing our litter laws. I love our cities and want others who visit to feel the same way. - Linda Urick, Sioux City