I'm half Laotian, and had a very Chinese upbringing, but society at first glance never gives me "credit" for being a "man of color" because I look white.
If I was totally consumed with the belief that skin pigmentation is the basis of community, I suppose that presumption would offend me. But why don't I care?
Because there is only one race: The human race. Race is a political construct to justify tribal violence in a modern, passive-aggressive world. It's not based in science. It's not based in religion. It's based in human sin. If you claim to hate "politics as usual," stop playing into the most political trap of all.
There are many things we choose: Our friends, our cities, our nations. We don't choose our melanin level at birth. You don't get to take credit for that. Even if you're in Congress. Matthew Ung, Sioux City