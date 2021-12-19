LETTER: There's a reason for the Christmas season - giving

Consider the season, tradition, myth, fantasy, faith. Particles of each woven together. Creating a story most inspiring. Eyes of wonder open to embrace.

A star of wonder, a sled, a tree, a manger, the night before, a holy night , silent night, a red nose, gifts under the tree, three brought by wise men, reindeer that fly, choir of angels in the sky, sheep resting in a field, a round belly that shook, a child wrapped in swaddling clothes.

Who is this jolly old man? What child is this? Tradition, myth, fantasy, faith, the message is quite clear, there is a reason for the season - giving. Awaken and participate. Merry Christmas to all. -- Dan O'Brien, Sioux City

