LETTER: These two school issues need to be addressed

Two school issues that need to be addressed:

1. A property taxpayer should be allowed to vote in any school district election or bond issue in any district where the taxpayer owns property and pays school property taxes. With these taxes making up nearly, or in some cases, more than 50 percent of the property tax obligation, to not allow the taxpayer a voice is taxation without representation. This should be corrected as quickly as possible.

2. A taxpayer should be able to "open enroll" their school property taxes to any school district within the taxpayer's county of residence. This could be a length of time determined by law such as three or five years and then subject to the number requested by the taxpayer. This number could be changed by the taxpayer at the end of the block of years the taxpayer had first requested.

This should hopefully make the school boards and administrators much more accountable in their spending and priorities. Dorothy Evans, Odebolt, Iowa

