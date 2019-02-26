Why is it figured discrimination if seniors are charged less for dumping of their garbage? I am a senior and put out one dumpster every other week or less. Some families put out two or three every week, sometimes overflowing and spilling on the ground and not cleaning it up. Then it blows in other yards and we have to clean it up.
I've never complained about that, but maybe we seniors should. Then those people can rent an extra dumpster or two and be charged more.
This sounds fair to me. No discrimination here. - Anna Barnes, Sioux City