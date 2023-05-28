Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I came back to Sioux City this last week to put flowers on graves, though it was a week early. My brother Dave went with me and it involved going to three different cemeteries.

We started at Calvary, where our parents & maternal grandmother are buried. Again as always, we had to literally scrape the dirt and debris off as our parents graves were almost totally covered. We could no longer uncover our grandmother’s grave. It was so bad we could not find it though we know the area is close to our parents' graves. It was that covered with hard, thick debris. We finally left.

The other two cemeteries we visited didn’t have this issue, even with ancestor graves that are much older than than the three at Calvary. Complaining on occasion in the past helped for a while, but not on a consistent basis. Shameful lack of upkeep. -- Mary Wikstrom, Beatrice, Neb.