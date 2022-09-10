LETTER: Things were better in the country before Biden

President Biden and his handlers must have gone berserk. His shameful fiery address on Sept. 1 indicted half of the populace as he appears to have drawn the battle lines, so there is no longer any chance to unify our nation under Biden’s stewardship.

His upside-down approval rating before the upcoming critical midterm elections is driving the desperate attacks on the opposition. Ironically, he himself and his family’s behavior are responsible for his dilemma. It is his failed policies that are driving public disapproval. High inflation, low wages, the fuel crisis, and the broken immigration system were all caused and perpetuated by him, not by the opposition.

He weaponized the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI now acknowledges that his son’s laptop was not Russian disinformation. His disgraceful hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan led to the deaths of 13 service members while abandoning $85 billion in American equipment, weapons, and munitions for our enemies to use against us. That was not the opposition’s fault either. As he speaks of the tragedy of fentanyl deaths, he advocates an open Southern border where most of the deadly drug is pouring in.

Things could be better because things WERE better before Biden and before COVID-19. -- Thomas Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa