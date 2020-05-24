LETTER: 'This is a teachable moment' for City Council
View Comments

LETTER: 'This is a teachable moment' for City Council

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I found The Journal's April 8 headline "Horrible time for hotels" to be quite enlightening. It was just a short time ago that our short-sighted City Council approved investing some $5 million to $6 million of our money in an unnecessary hotel downtown. It was just across the street from what is commonly known as the Promenade complex that had gone through bankruptcy. Have we learned nothing? Perhaps we are just unlucky or, worse yet, there is a curse on our city.

Again, it makes me think of the philosophy of someone like Loren Callendar who spent money like it was his and not something from an unlimited pile somewhere. After a few years, when the new downtown hotel next to the Convention Center is insolvent, will Rhonda Capron, Pete Groetken, Dan Moore and Alex Watters step up to pay the shortfall? Of course not.

This is a teachable moment. I think that the City Council should stay out of the real estate business. If someone wants to build a hotel, let them, but with their own money. If there is a fortune to be made by speculating on the Badgerow Building, let someone else do it.

Our City Council should concentrate on roads, sewer, water, garbage and necessities and avoid extracurricular activities. You really don't have a very good track record. A smart person looks backward before moving forward.

In this case, I'm a pessimist: nothing ventured, nothing lost. Arden Jasper, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Hold people accountable
Letters

LETTER: Hold people accountable

After listening to an interview with Alex Azar, our nation’s Health and Human Services secretary, I felt compelled to comment publicly. The in…

MINI: Thank you, Linda Holub
Letters

MINI: Thank you, Linda Holub

Thank you, Linda Holub, for your excellent Regulars column in the May 17 Journal. It’s great to see how you address a pandemic like COVID-19 f…

LETTER: 'Interesting to me'
Letters

LETTER: 'Interesting to me'

Interesting to me that the very people this administration has been vilifying and attacking are now being described by the vice president as h…

LETTER: Politicized pandemic
Letters

LETTER: Politicized pandemic

“Everything in moderation.” This should apply to our political processes, but it doesn’t. Even the COVID-19 pandemic is politicized into a sit…

MINI: Pick up after yourself
Letters

MINI: Pick up after yourself

In response to the May 14 Mini, the sentiments about littering apply to all public areas - roads, parks, rest areas, swimming areas, all place…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News