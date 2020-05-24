LETTER: 'This is a teachable moment' for City Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I found The Journal's April 8 headline "Horrible time for hotels" to be quite enlightening. It was just a short time ago that our short-sighted City Council approved investing some $5 million to $6 million of our money in an unnecessary hotel downtown. It was just across the street from what is commonly known as the Promenade complex that had gone through bankruptcy. Have we learned nothing? Perhaps we are just unlucky or, worse yet, there is a curse on our city.

Again, it makes me think of the philosophy of someone like Loren Callendar who spent money like it was his and not something from an unlimited pile somewhere. After a few years, when the new downtown hotel next to the Convention Center is insolvent, will Rhonda Capron, Pete Groetken, Dan Moore and Alex Watters step up to pay the shortfall? Of course not.

This is a teachable moment. I think that the City Council should stay out of the real estate business. If someone wants to build a hotel, let them, but with their own money. If there is a fortune to be made by speculating on the Badgerow Building, let someone else do it.

Our City Council should concentrate on roads, sewer, water, garbage and necessities and avoid extracurricular activities. You really don't have a very good track record. A smart person looks backward before moving forward.

In this case, I'm a pessimist: nothing ventured, nothing lost. Arden Jasper, Sioux City

