LETTER: 'This is unacceptable'

Donald Trump and many other GOP members of Congress ran on repealing the ACA and promised a phenomenal plan to replace it. Iowans are still waiting for President Trump to deliver on his campaign promise.

As Trump nears the end of his first term as president, he has yet to deliver on that health care promise. Instead, he with the help of other Republicans have worked to dismantle the ACA and now we currently await the court decision on a full repeal which most likely will not occur until after the 2020 election.

At his recent rally, there was no mention of his phenomenal plan. There was no mention that he is not defending the protections for people with pre-existing conditions. According to the Urban Institute, 187,000 Iowans would lose coverage by repealing the Affordable Care Act, leading to a 126 percent increase in the uninsured rate. Some 24,000 Iowa young adults with their parents’ coverage could lose care. Some 9,000 Iowa children could lose their coverage.

This is unacceptable. We need a president who keeps their promises and who will make Americans healthy again. Rachel Cole, Sioux City

