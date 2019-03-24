For those who voted for or support Congressman Steve King, you were most likely glad to hear about his 39-county town hall tour. Those who didn't are probably saying, "What took you so long?"
I myself want to know how he can throw his hand over his heart when someone strikes up "The Star-Spangled Banner," but he will fly a Confederate flag on his desk.
These are the words I want to hear coming out of Steve King's mouth at his town halls: Tariff, Medicare, prison reform, tax reform, jobs that pay a living wage, education, Social Security and a return to states' rights.
Contrary to what his staff would like you to believe, his re-election is facing problems or otherwise he wouldn't face a primary challenge from those in his own party and Gov. Kim Reynolds wouldn't be looking for the nearest bunker. - Fred Hollingshead, Sioux City