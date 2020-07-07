LETTER: This isn't what founders envisioned
LETTER: This isn't what founders envisioned

Letters to the Editor

Independence Day, which we just observed on Saturday, has always been a day for me to reflect on how grateful I am for this country and the freedoms I have. My thoughts are now being consumed by bloviating bureaucrats who mandate how I must act when I leave home because I cannot be trusted to keep myself and others safe. Meanwhile, city streets are consumed with civil unrest as we reimagine our national history.

If anyone dares to challenge the logic or facts behind any of these topics, they are quickly forced to step in line and labelled as partisans. Freedom is not a partisan issue and is pertinent to all Americans, regardless of affiliation. I think we all need to wake up and look around. The little bit of liberty we have left is being eroded at an incredibly fast pace.

I do not think this is what our forefathers envisioned when they fought for our independence and subsequently penned the U.S. Constitution. Brad Swart, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

