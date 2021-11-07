LETTER: Those on the left upset about euphemism for Biden

So basically, sinners who turned the name of the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ, into a swear word all over the entertainment world are hot & bothered and demanding justice about a mean euphemism for their earthly president.

Maybe the Southwest Airlines pilot will get fired from his job if he doesn't repent for insulting President Biden in the most G-rated way possible. More importantly, maybe you'll get fired from heaven if you don't repent for insulting President Biden's Creator.

As for the leftists specifically, they're just paranoid others might implicitly mean what they themselves explicitly say. -- Matthew Ung, Sioux City

