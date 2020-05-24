LETTER: 'Those poor businesses ...'

Those poor businesses between 18th and 20th streets on Pierce Street.
In 2019, they closed the 18th and Pierce Street intersection and from 22nd to 25th Street - much needed. This year, two blocks from 18th to 20th are closed. If that's not bad enough, that still leaves one block of Pierce Street (21st Street) a washboard to traffic. You couldn't have fit 21st Street into this year or last year's plan?
Maybe we should stop hiring out-of-town consulting firms. Three years to finish eight blocks? W.D. Welch, Sioux City
