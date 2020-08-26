LETTER: Those who get vaccinations help protect their communities

This is in response to the Aug. 22 Mini Editorial about vaccinations. When a majority of people in a community are vaccinated, then everyone in the community can enjoy "herd immunity." That chain of immunity gets broken if too many opt out of vaccines, thus making some, like babies under a month old or elderly with weaker immune systems, likely to get sick and die. So the vaccinated are not protecting just themselves from a disease, but the community, as well.