The current Woodbury County Jail holds prisoners that don't need to be locked up in an expensive one-size-fits-all facility. The revolving-door drunks and addicts and non-violent misdemeanor offenders can be housed in a minimum-security facility much akin to the Residential Treatment Facility.
Spending the money to book them into county makes no sense either. Buying an apartment house near the jail and turning it into a minimum-security unit saves a ton - no new burdens for us taxpayers. Charlie Prochelo, Sioux City