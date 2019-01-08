All I can say about funding that border wall is this: take a poll among the citizens along our southern border, asking where to make cuts to fund that wall, and I can assure you the money would be found in a hurry. Or maybe ask the grieving widow in California who just lost her police officer husband, allegedly at the hands of an illegal. I am quite sure she would have suggestions. Perhaps the funds should come from the salaries of those elected officials who sit on their hands and do nothing to earn their pay. Their salaries should be the first stage of any government shutdown anyway.
As I have always said, if you are not part of the solution, then you are part of the problem. - Diane Baker, Sioux City