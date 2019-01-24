A state judge has struck down Iowa’s restrictive “fetal heartbeat” abortion law. On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, no less. Predictable. The sad part is that it was so predictable. I'm not surprised in the least. A law that challenges the court has about as much success as an unwanted baby. The practical effect of living in an oligarchy that calls itself a democracy while ignoring the fact that it's a republic is that the “life at conception” argument is totally sidestepped. While we argue about that for decades, the oligarchs have moved the ball so far down the field in the opposite direction that the “life at having a heartbeat” argument is sidestepped, too. What’s next on the slippery slope? The striking down of the argument “life at being able to crawl at 9 months”? If it pleases the court, you bet.
The argument of whether a life exists is, to be totally frank, fruitless. “Pro-choicers” know it’s a life, they just don’t think it matters enough. A judge could tell them it's a life, and they would just go for a constitutional amendment. The sooner we all realize that, the better. And the sooner we'll come to grips with where the disagreement really is. - Matthew Ung, Sioux City