Recently, we have had more shootings again. Our legislators and media are all at a loss as to the cause of all this when the answer is as clear as the nose on your face.
First off, we cannot legislate morality. To start with, our legislators are allowing all kinds of violence on TV because they are getting their back pockets filled with money for allowing this in one way or the other. Our legislators say they are going to do this or that to stop it, but their main objective is to get their pockets filled and get re-elected. Whoever gives them a lot of money gets what they want. They need to be more concerned about the people. Our media endorses all this.
On the other side of the coin, they do whatever they can to destroy the Christian religion. They do whatever they can to disallow prayer, Christian wording, or anything that pertains to God and Jesus Christ. They come up with all kinds of laws to discriminate against Christians. Christianity is based upon love, not hate. People who are true Christians and have accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior will not shoot or kill someone. There may be some that say they are, but the ones who are true believers will not.
When you have our legislators and liberal media supporting bad morals instead of good morals, what do you expect?
Then there is the matter of gun control where both sides do nothing but argue. We don't need to eliminate all guns. We do, however, need to disallow assault weapons. There is no need for them. Some people say you can just make any rifle into an assault weapon. Make the law that it is a felony to have one and then enforce it with very high fines and a prison sentence, not just a slap on the hand. Merne Haack, Sanborn, Iowa