LETTER: Thoughts on sheriff's race

We usually do not get involved in politics or elections. We read the news and who is running for what office. The person elected to the position of Woodbury County sheriff has to be a person that has the knowledge to keep a fluid transfer and also prevent rifts in the department that he will supervise. The best candidate will have in-depth knowledge and steer his department and staff in the right direction - not someone who has to be trained.
One must put aside just voting for a person who is merely a likable individual. The "good-old-boy" voting system needs to stop. Vote for the person who has the expertise and ability to complete the job. Only then will our citizens get what they pay for. Robert and Suzanne Vanderweil, Sioux City
