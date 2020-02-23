LETTER: Thoughts on socialism
LETTER: Thoughts on socialism

The writer of a Feb. 18 Letter to the Editor headlined “A big deception” says, “We must keep in mind that socialism leads to communism." It is clear that Venezuela is socialist and a poster child for failure, but Norway is socialist and is a poster child for a country that is so successful our president said, “We need more immigrants from Norway.” I don’t think the Feb. 18 Letter writer knows that Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands are socialist countries and have been so since the end of WWII.

Eritrea and Ethiopia are capitalist countries. They have none of those horrible “government imposed job killing regulations” that Presidents Reagan and Trump railed against, but they are as horrible places to live as Venezuela. So the form of government doesn’t necessarily explain success or failure.

Finally, if, as the writer suggests, socialism leads to communism, then Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany seem to have avoided the supposedly inevitable transition since the end of WWII.

If socialism is the cause of Venezuela’s horrible problems, then why are the problems in capitalist Eritrea even worse? As far as China is concerned, no one I worked with thought that life was better under Chiang Kai-shek. The only people who think that life in Cuba was better under Batista are the previous owners of the casinos and bordellos in Havana, Cuba, who now live in Florida. Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City

