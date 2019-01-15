I have heard a lot of reports of how racist and bigoted Congressman Steve King is. Most of this is what others are claiming he said, not from his own lips.
I agree that he is not always diplomatic. I do know, though, that whenever we have had cause to recommend that a client contact his office concerning an issue with the IRS, they were treated as a constituent.
Race, religion, creed, gender, status or education did not seem too important to him; just that they were a constituent. - David Adkins, Sioux City