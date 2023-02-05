Snow emergency!
Define this please. We residents on Sixth and Court Street did what they said to do, moving our cars to odd/even side. Well, most of us. All but two cars. I contacted SCPD about the cars and was informed those cars would be ticketed then towed at the owners' expense. I was happy with that statement. That's what should happen. SCPD said they send a unit out to handle this problem.
Because it is a problem folks. Tenants who ignore Snow Emergency warnings make it a pain for all of us. They need to pay for their total disregard. It's only right since the rest of us moved our cars. Next snowfall we've all decided not to shovel our walks or move our cars. Nothing happens anyway, right? It's time the city and police department enforce snow emergencies and ticket or tow those who ignore the warnings. Michael Johnson, Sioux City