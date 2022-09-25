 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Time for Sen. Grassley to retire with dignity and honor

Letters to the Editor

I am a registered Republican, but have always voted for Sen. Grassley and former Sen. Harkin every time they ran. I have always voted for the person I felt was best for the USA and the state of Iowa, no matter the party affiliation.

A number of years back Sen. Harkin retired with dignity and honor, and Sen. Grassley chose to continue, which was fine and I voted for him every time he has run. Now Sen. Grassley is 89 years old and in the twilight of his life. He has lived during the Great Depression, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Cold Wars. He is not as sharp or quick as he once was, nor is anyone at age 89. Sen. Grassley now needs to retire with dignity and honor. His time has come and gone and it is time for another. -- John Stetson, Sioux City

