LETTER: Time is rather an insignificant companion in life

Life. It always seems taken for granted, this collection of days passing quietly by. Every once in a while, one arrives surrounded by significance. The birth of life or its yearly celebration. Maybe the possibility of two becoming one, Acknowledging a personal success or some accomplishment in competition. Maybe performance in song or dance. Anyway, just a momentary adjustment until the routine returns.

Once again to simply float along, neglecting to grasp the importance until the ever present reality reveals itself. One's existence is wrapped up in those days.

Still the significance is not the total, but found in the human expression. Feelings shared within the moments, leaving memories of remembrance.

Don't walk too fast or rush through the day. Time is rather an insignificant companion. Pressing one to look ahead, neglecting to look around noticing the precious moment now gone. A possible memory tossed aside and so it was and so it goes. Another day simply added to the collection.

Yet there are among the routine days, voices that beckon for one's attention to absorb the value of the experience, regardless of its most common appearance. Tomorrow one will recall those yesterdays found within the unfolding of today.

Life is funny that way. -- Daniel O'Brien, Sioux City