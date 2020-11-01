 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Tired of COVID coverage, political ads
View Comments

LETTER: Tired of COVID coverage, political ads

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

The COVID report coverage reminds me of the late 1960's. All of the daily reporting of the COVID-19 number of daily deaths, hospital admittance, the numbers reporting reminds me of the coverage of the Vietnam War. My dad would always make comments on the war during supper when the news was on the radio or television. We all got tired of hearing about it, just like now when people become complacent about the COVID. And I'm just as tired of hearing about the pandemic being anyone but China's fault. I wonder if the dramatic "numbers coverage" will subside when the election is over? We'll see; but I'm betting it will. For sure I can't wait for the political commercials to GO AWAY! Bruce Norgaard, Merrill, Iowa

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Make America great again
Letters

MINI: Make America great again

A recent report indicated that the median income for families rose by $6,000. Of course, every economic indicator has sky-rocketed to record h…

MINI: Sell her soul
Letters

MINI: Sell her soul

Greenfield gets the Pinocchio Award for her "I'll work with Democrats and Republicans if elected." After the DNC spent a hundred million on he…

MINI: PC repair
Letters

MINI: PC repair

Hunter Biden could have avoided all the controversy concerning the emails on his laptop allegedly linking his father with corruption. Instead …

MINI: What a plan
Letters

MINI: What a plan

The Democrats' platform: court packing, expanding number of states, DC and Puerto Rico both liberal, Medicare for all including illegal immigr…

MINI: Fake noise
Letters

MINI: Fake noise

Now that we are getting used to fake news we now have to get used to fake audience noise during pro football games, where the game is played i…

MINI: Hypocrisy
Letters

MINI: Hypocrisy

Based solely on her testimony during the Supreme Court hearings I have no big problem with Judge Barrett. My problem is the raw power grab the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News