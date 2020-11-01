LETTER: Tired of COVID coverage, political ads

The COVID report coverage reminds me of the late 1960's. All of the daily reporting of the COVID-19 number of daily deaths, hospital admittance, the numbers reporting reminds me of the coverage of the Vietnam War. My dad would always make comments on the war during supper when the news was on the radio or television. We all got tired of hearing about it, just like now when people become complacent about the COVID. And I'm just as tired of hearing about the pandemic being anyone but China's fault. I wonder if the dramatic "numbers coverage" will subside when the election is over? We'll see; but I'm betting it will. For sure I can't wait for the political commercials to GO AWAY! Bruce Norgaard, Merrill, Iowa