President Biden’s BIG political lie to buy votes has been shot down – correctly – by the U.S. Supreme Court. Even former President Obama knew the cancellation of $430 billion of student debt was unconstitutional, but the ever-political Mr. Biden used this lie to buy young voters.
Forty-three million potential voters were eligible for this student debt relief. Now Biden will extend his lie and blame conservatives for pulling the rug on something that was never going to happen. BIG Liar Biden! -- Jerry Pfeifer, Sioux City