My family and I traveled to Sioux City in May to attend a graduation ceremony. We shopped and dined around Sioux City for five days while relaxing at the Warrior Hotel. I decided to write a letter to the local paper because my family and I were so impressed with everyone we met while in Sioux City. As soon as we arrived, the staff at the hotel welcomed us and gave directions to our room. The Warrior Hotel is absolutely beautiful! During our stay, we were most impressed by the tranquil environment. We never saw nor heard anyone in the hallways, but when we returned each day, our room was immaculate and well stocked.

On our first day in Sioux City we happened upon the Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant. All I can say is, “OH MY GOODNESS!” We had just driven 14 hours overnight from Natchitoches, Louisiana. We were worn out and hungry. We stopped at Johnnie Mars for brunch and were blown away by the food and the service.

During the beginning of our stay, we visited the city library across the street from the Warrior Hotel. Again, we were warmly greeted by staff and patrons alike. I was able to get a guest card and checked out a book to read during our stay.

I wish I could tell about every place we visited and person we met, but I am limited by space. During our five days in Sioux City, we did not have a bad experience at any place we visited. Thank you, Sioux City residents, for such a pleasant visit to your area. We will be back. Mona Bamburg, Natchitoches, La.