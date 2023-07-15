The City Council recently approved $1.7 million for a locker room addition to the IBP Ice Center using American Rescue Plan dollars, along with other funding.

Meanwhile, the Warming Shelter gives 90 unhoused persons, including families and disabled folks, a place to shower and sleep, and the city offers no money to support them. Now, they desperately need money to continue to provide services this summer.

The Siouxland Community Health Center has a van ready to provide mobile showers to the unhoused and the Zoning Commission has denied them the ability to do this, so the van is parked unused. The city’s answer to the unhoused? Install benches with arm rests in the middle so as to prevent anyone from sleeping on them.

As long as housing remains too expensive in Sioux City, the problem of the unhoused is not going to go away. It is time for the city to gather funding -- federal, state and local -- to address the problem by fully-funding the Warming Shelter and then find creative solutions, such as tiny houses, that other communities have found to be effective. -- Greg Nooney, Sioux City