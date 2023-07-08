Fourth of July celebrations are no longer the fun exciting thing of the past. Since the city began allowing fireworks in the city limits, it is a horrible, headache-inducing nightmare every year.

I used to look forward to going to see the fireworks put on by the Explorers or the city. Not anymore. It's become my least favorite day of the year. I seriously feel horrible for all the traumatized veterans and all the anxious pets that are forced to go through this insanity. -- Verna Bennett, Sioux City