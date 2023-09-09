As a fairly new resident of the Siouxland area and a retired mortgage banker, it's very interesting to read the about the pushback on the proposed Lieber Heights residential project.

Housing supply is a major concern throughout the entire country and will be for some time. Siouxland is no exception.

The National Association of Realtors current housing shortage is estimated to be between five and six million units nationally and getting worse.

However, when reading through the objections, the message that comes through loud and clear is the concept of NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard).

Schools, roads, and infrastructure can be expanded if needed; it's the sign of a growing community; if that's what community leaders and citizens want.

Housing is a major foundational element to a strong community. Hopefully the developer, the citizens and city leaders can come together for the good of Siouxland and provide this desperately needed housing. - Boyd Allison, North Sioux City