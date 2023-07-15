Have you no decency?

Not a few Repubs live in their small world of fantasy and fascism: That Trump won the 2020 election; meanwhile, they embrace the “Stop the Steal” mantra. Outlandish conspiracy theories percolate like a witches’ brew.

While this canard affects a particularly zealous and uninformed crowd–hello Q-anon!–the big problem is that, after Jan. 6, when a banner-waving throng attacked the U.S. Capitol, we were grateful that American corporations pledged to cut-off support to this tax-exempt political group. The University of Phoenix, for one, “demanded RAGA (Republican Attorney Generals Association) return contributions.”

Until they forgot. At the 2022 Mardi Gras, RAGA held “an invite-only Super Bowl party.” Corporations who’d expressed outrage were wined and dined. From the University of Phoenix and Amazon to Mastercard and Home Depot, they returned. In turn, they threw cash at RAGA candidates who cast doubt on the legitimacy of elections. According to the Daily Kos, RAGA is “one of the most aggressive groups demanding nullification of a U.S. presidential election, based on brazen hoaxes.”

With the 2024 presidential election approaching, RAGA henchmen will fight unfavorable election results. Along with winning back spineless corporate donors, we learn that RAGA remains loyal to MAGA. Not only have some of the attorneys general decided to help Trump with his theft of classified documents, stashing them in his Mar-a-lago bathroom, but his election interference in Georgia is being checked.

RAGA, flush with corporate cash, backs deplorable candidates and spurious causes.

Have they no decency? -- Ron Hartnett, Dakota City