I have an idea to help recover our economy by paying down our national debt in excess of $26.5 TRILLION. We set up a "Retire the National Debt" account in every state. Then we require every person/group/political party that runs a political ad of any type to match the price of the ad to this fund. Since running ads in excess of a year before elections, it should add up quickly. And, make them a little easier to tolerate. -- Joan Christiansen, North Sioux City