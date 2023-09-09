Iowa pharmacists have been suffering from the unfair practices of pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. While the name might sound familiar to some, too many people are still unaware of how PBMs are monopolizing our prescription drug supply chain, to the detriment of pharmacists and ultimately and most importantly our patients.

PBMs are the middlemen between pharmacies and insurance companies to process insurance claims. Currently there are approximately three PBMs that control 89 percent of the market serving 270 million Americans. A pharmacy must contract with a PBM to bill your insurance for filling your medications. Therefore, we are forced to sign onerous contracts to be an option for our patients to fill prescriptions.

PBMs often direct patients to "big box" pharmacies or mail order services they own, further monopolizing the business and reducing patient choice and access. In some cases, patients have been directed to fill prescriptions at PBM affiliated pharmacies miles away from their homes. Additionally, PBM reimbursement for prescriptions dispensed is often below the cost of the medication and does not take into consideration the pharmacy overhead costs. With the loss of independent pharmacies, the healthcare needs of patients are in jeopardy, especially in rural areas.

PBMs are not neutral intermediaries, they are dictating patient options with no regard for the patient’s best interest. I will be talking to every presidential candidate and elected official about the many problems PBMs have created for pharmacists and the patients we serve and urging them to support reforms. - Bill Drilling, Sioux City